Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: Keeps clean sheet in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hradecky made one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Brest.

Hradecky delivered a clean sheet as Monaco held Brest to just one shot on target, which he handled comfortably. He was rarely tested but stayed composed throughout, helping Monaco control a match where Brest fired 13 total attempts and applied steady pressure on set pieces. The shutout highlighted both his positioning and Monaco's grip on the middle of the pitch after taking the lead, marking a strong return for the veteran goalkeeper following a long-term knee injury. Hradecky will now aim to build on that momentum heading into Sunday's clash against Lyon.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
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