Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: One clearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Hradecky had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Metz.

Hradecky conceded one goal and made one clearance Saturday as Monaco earned a 2-1 home win versus Metz. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has averaged two goal concessions and one clearance per appearance while making 17 saves. Hradecky's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Monaco hosts Lille.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Hradecky See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 12, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 15, 2021