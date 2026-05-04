Lukas Hradecky News: One clearance in win
Hradecky had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Metz.
Hradecky conceded one goal and made one clearance Saturday as Monaco earned a 2-1 home win versus Metz. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has averaged two goal concessions and one clearance per appearance while making 17 saves. Hradecky's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when Monaco hosts Lille.
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