Hradecky finished with six saves but conceded late as Monaco lost by the narrowest margin at the Velodrome. He denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice in the first half, including a close-range effort that he tipped over the bar, and also blocked a dangerous Mason Greenwood cross that flashed across goal with runners arriving. He was finally beaten in the 82nd minute when Mason Greenwood struck the winner. Hradecky likely delivered his best outing with Monaco, setting a new season high in saves, and will hope to record a shutout in the first clash of 2026 against Lyon on Jan. 3.