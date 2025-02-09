Lukas Hradecky News: Stands tall in scoreless draw

Hradecky recorded eight saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg.

Hradecky earned his third Bundesliga clean sheet of the season Saturday, turning aside each of the eight Vfl Wolfsburg shots on target in a stalemate. The eight saves marked a season-high in a single appearance. Over his most recent three appearances (three starts) the veteran keeper has averaged just one goal conceded per appearance while making 16 saves and one clearance. Hradecky's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Leverkusen host top-of-the-table Bayern Munich.