Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: Three saves in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hradecky recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Hradecky made three saves but conceded twice as the teams drew 2-2. The keeper has kept two clean sheets in 14 Ligue 1 games and has started the last six games in a row. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in the last five, conceding eight goals in the last three matches.

Lukas Hradecky
Monaco
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