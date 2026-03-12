Lukas Hradecky headshot

Lukas Hradecky News: Will start against Brest

Published on March 12, 2026

Hradecky (knee) is fully back fit and will start in goal for Saturday's clash against Brest, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli, per Get Football News. "This week, Lukas has trained without any restrictions. He is available. Lukas will be back in goal. That is clear."

Hradecky has fully shaken off his knee injury after returning to full team training over the past two weeks, and head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has confirmed him as the club's number one goalkeeper ahead of Philipp Kohn. The Finnish keeper is set to start in goal against Brest on Saturday. If he stays healthy, Hradecky will look to lock down the spot between the posts for the rest of the season.

