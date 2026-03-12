Lukas Hradecky News: Will start against Brest

Hradecky (knee) is fully back fit and will start in goal for Saturday's clash against Brest, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli, per Get Football News. "This week, Lukas has trained without any restrictions. He is available. Lukas will be back in goal. That is clear."

