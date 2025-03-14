Lukas Klostermann Injury: Likely for Dortmund
Klostermann (infection) has returned to full training and should be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund as he was not mentioned among the injured players, the club announced.
Klostermann hasn't played in the last three matches due to an infection but returned to full training this week. He should be available Saturday against Dortmund although he isn't expected to start even if fully fit with the competition in central defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now