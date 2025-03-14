Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lukas Klostermann headshot

Lukas Klostermann Injury: Likely for Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Klostermann (infection) has returned to full training and should be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund as he was not mentioned among the injured players, the club announced.

Klostermann hasn't played in the last three matches due to an infection but returned to full training this week. He should be available Saturday against Dortmund although he isn't expected to start even if fully fit with the competition in central defense.

Lukas Klostermann
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now