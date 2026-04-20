Lukas Klostermann headshot

Lukas Klostermann News: Assists before subbing off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Klostermann assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created during Saturday's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Klostermann provided one assist during Saturday's win before coming off with what appeared to be cramp. The defender isn't a consistent offensive threat, but he can occasionally get forward if given the space. Saturday was a well-taken assist, as he set up only a single chance and earned the assist from it. Klostermann's assist was his first goal contribution of the campaign during his first start.

Lukas Klostermann
RB Leipzig
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