Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kubler (hamstring) trained several times with the team this week and could be nearing a return, according to Julian Schuster. "Kubi was on the training pitch every day this week and took part in parts of the sessions, though not fully"

Kubler has trained multiple times this week and could be nearing a return after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury. The right-back held a starting role prior to the injury and should challenge to regain that spot as he builds back to full fitness.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Kubler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Kubler See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020