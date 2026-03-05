Lukas Kubler Injury: Nearing return

Kubler (hamstring) trained several times with the team this week and could be nearing a return, according to Julian Schuster. "Kubi was on the training pitch every day this week and took part in parts of the sessions, though not fully"

Kubler has trained multiple times this week and could be nearing a return after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury. The right-back held a starting role prior to the injury and should challenge to regain that spot as he builds back to full fitness.