Lukas Kubler Injury: Option for UEL play
Kubler (hamstring) is an option for Thursday's match against Genk, according to manager Julian Schuster. "Kubi wasn't in the squad at the weekend, but has now travelled with us and is part of the team."
Kubler was deemed to be nearing a return and is finally an option again, cleared to play Thursday. This is massive news after over a month out, last playing Jan. 29. He has started in 18 of his 20 appearances this season and is a solid option in the defense, likely to work back into starting time at right-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Kubler See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Borussia Monchengladbach PreviewJune 4, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown PreviewMay 28, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukas Kubler See More