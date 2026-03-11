Lukas Kubler Injury: Option for UEL play

Kubler (hamstring) is an option for Thursday's match against Genk, according to manager Julian Schuster. "Kubi wasn't in the squad at the weekend, but has now travelled with us and is part of the team."

Kubler was deemed to be nearing a return and is finally an option again, cleared to play Thursday. This is massive news after over a month out, last playing Jan. 29. He has started in 18 of his 20 appearances this season and is a solid option in the defense, likely to work back into starting time at right-back.