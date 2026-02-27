Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler Injury: Still working on recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kubler (hamstring) is still working on recovery and is eyeing a return to training next week, according to manager Julian Schuster. "He's not quite as far along as Philipp yet. But he's also on the right track to making big leaps in his individual development. Then we might see one or two pictures of him on the training pitch next week."

Kubler has been out for around a month now and will not return just yet, appearing to still be a week or two away from being an option. He is expected to rejoin team training next week, a huge jump in fitness if this is the case. That said, a return around mid-March could follow, although that is up to his rehabilitation.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
