Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler News: Assist in 3-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Kubler assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Kubler assisted Igor Matanovic as Freiburg lost 3-2 to Hamburg. This was his second assist of the season in the Bundesliga in only his 19th start of the season. The defender is in good form, scoring twice in the Europa League semi-final in the midweek.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
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