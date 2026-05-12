Lukas Kubler News: Assist in 3-2 defeat
Kubler assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.
Kubler assisted Igor Matanovic as Freiburg lost 3-2 to Hamburg. This was his second assist of the season in the Bundesliga in only his 19th start of the season. The defender is in good form, scoring twice in the Europa League semi-final in the midweek.
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