Lukas Kubler News: Assists from cross

Kubler assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Kubler's pinpoint cross provided the service for Freiburg's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Monchengladbach. The assist was the first of the season for the right full-back. Putting forth a box-to-box performance, Kluber also contributed one tackle (one won), one interception, two clearances and one block over his 60 minutes of play. His three chances created were a season-high for a single appearance.