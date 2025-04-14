Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler News: Assists from cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Kubler assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Monchengladbach.

Kubler's pinpoint cross provided the service for Freiburg's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Monchengladbach. The assist was the first of the season for the right full-back. Putting forth a box-to-box performance, Kluber also contributed one tackle (one won), one interception, two clearances and one block over his 60 minutes of play. His three chances created were a season-high for a single appearance.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
