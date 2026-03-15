Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler News: Finds bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Kubler (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.

Kubler was back on the bench in UEL play on Thursday but went unused, hoping to actually see time Sunday after earning a bench spot again. He has not played since January, needing to build up fitness before he returns to a starting role in the coming games.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
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