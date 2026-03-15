Lukas Kubler News: Finds bench
Kubler (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.
Kubler was back on the bench in UEL play on Thursday but went unused, hoping to actually see time Sunday after earning a bench spot again. He has not played since January, needing to build up fitness before he returns to a starting role in the coming games.
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