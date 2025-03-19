Fantasy Soccer
Lukas Kubler headshot

Lukas Kubler News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Kubler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.

Kubler made his return to the pitch following his injury, playing 14 minutes while also scoring once against Mainz. He had been a regular at back prior to getting hurt, starting all previous 19 league matches, scoring four goals with 45 interceptions, 34 tackles and 37 clearances in that span.

Lukas Kubler
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
