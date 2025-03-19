Lukas Kubler News: Scores in return
Kubler scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz.
Kubler made his return to the pitch following his injury, playing 14 minutes while also scoring once against Mainz. He had been a regular at back prior to getting hurt, starting all previous 19 league matches, scoring four goals with 45 interceptions, 34 tackles and 37 clearances in that span.
