Lukas MacNaughton headshot

Lukas MacNaughton News: Knocks in assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

MacNaughton assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New York City FC.

MacNaughton came off the bench during the final 20 minutes of the game, recording a huge assist to save the team from the loss. He is still looking for his first start of the season, making all four of his appearances as a sub, recording nine clearances with two chances created in only 44 minutes of play.

Lukas MacNaughton
St. Louis City SC
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