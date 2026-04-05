Lukas MacNaughton News: Knocks in assist

MacNaughton assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus New York City FC.

MacNaughton came off the bench during the final 20 minutes of the game, recording a huge assist to save the team from the loss. He is still looking for his first start of the season, making all four of his appearances as a sub, recording nine clearances with two chances created in only 44 minutes of play.