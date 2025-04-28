Lukas MacNaughton News: Three shots Saturday

MacNaughton had three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

MacNaughton had one of the better days out of any United players in the attack Saturday despite his spot in the center of the defense, as he would lead their team with three shots (two on target). His defensive effort was also decent despite allowing three goals, notching two blocks, three interceptions and seven clearances. The defender has now started in four of his five appearances this season, having started in each of the club's last three games.