Lukas Nmecha Injury: Not available for cup game

Published on February 24, 2025

Nmecha is still dealing with an adductor issue and has been ruled out for the DFB Pokal match against Leipzig. He is also a doubt for Saturday's game against Bremen, as confirmed by coach Ralph Hasenhuttl in a press conference. "Lukas is still struggling with his adductors and will miss Wednesday's match."

Nmecha has been sidelined recently due to an adductor injury, leaving his availability for Saturday's match in doubt. However, his absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been used as a bench option this season.

Lukas Nmecha
VfL Wolfsburg
