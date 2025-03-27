Lukas Nmecha Injury: Option for Saturday

Nmecha (groin) is an option for Saturday's match against Heidenheim, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Nmecha looks to be on the return from a groin injury this week, with the attacker cleared to be an alternate for the reception of Heidenheim. That said, he will hope to see minutes at some point, as he will start on the bench to begin. He has only started in one of his 11 matches this season and is expected to remain in that role.