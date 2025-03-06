Lukas Nmecha Injury: Still in rehabilitation process
Nmecha (groin) is still undergoing rehabilitation and is unavailable for selection, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference. "Lukas is also in rehabilitation and is currently unavailable to us."
Nmecha continues to recover from an adductor injury and will not be available for selection. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup, as he has mainly featured as a bench option this season.
