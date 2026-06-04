Lukas Provod News: Creative skill for Czechia

Provod has been selected as part of his country's squad for the World Cup, and he's expected to feature as a playmaker after a strong season at the club level.

Provod's Champions League experience with Slavia Prague could make him one of his national team's important midfield assets during the summer tournament. The midfielder offers a useful combination of creativity, pressing ability and tactical flexibility, which allows him to fit into several different roles, including both wings and the No. 10 spot. While he may not be an elite option when compared to the top nations' attackers, his contributions in possession and chance creation, along with some set-piece involvement, boost his fantasy upside. Provod is also capable of contributing defensively when required, and he could play a significant role in that effort if Czechia advances beyond the group stage. He failed to score but delivered one assist across nine games (six starts) during the qualifying rounds, averaging 1.8 shots (0.3 on goal), 1.4 chances created and 1.1 fouls drawn per contest in that span.