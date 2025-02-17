Lukas Ullrich News: Adds to score sheet

Ullrich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Union Berlin.

Ullrich recorded one of the two goals for the club to take the victory over Union Berlin. This was also his first career goal in the league, making 13 starts in 14 appearances during his first season with the senior team, assisting twice as well with 29 crosses (five accurate) and 38 clearances.