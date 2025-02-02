Lukas Ullrich News: Assists late goal

Ullrich assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus VfB Stuttgart.

Ullrich whizzed a ball a cross the six-yard box late in the second half Saturday to setup the game-winning goal in Borussia Monchengladbach's 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. Since making his season debut in November, Ullrich has made 12 successive appearances (11 starts) on the left-side of the Monchengladbach backline. Over that span, he's attempted 27 crosses (five accurate), created eight chances and assisted twice.