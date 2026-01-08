Ullrich joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2023 at the age of 19 and made four Bundesliga appearances in his first season, while also playing 19 matches for the U23 side in the Regionalliga and scoring two goals. He broke into the first team last season, earning his first Bundesliga start against Werder Bremen and going on to start 24 of his 26 league appearances, while also registering two assists and scoring his first Bundesliga goal in an away win at Union Berlin on Feb. 15. In the current season, Ullrich has featured in 13 competitive matches with roughly half of those starts, and he is a regular member of Germany's U21 national team with nine caps, having reached the European Championship final last summer.