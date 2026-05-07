Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Completes recovery from injury

Skoruspki (thigh) worked with no limitations Wednesday, Bologna relayed.

Skorupski has healed up after sitting out two months because of a thigh injury and will be in the mix to start over Massimo Pessina and Federico Ravaglia if he ramps up successfully in the next few days. He's been the top option when fit. He has kept five clean sheets in his last seven showings, making 14 saves and giving up three goals.