Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Hurt in Sassuolo game

Skorupski secured a clean sheet, had three saves and three clearnaes and suffered a left flexor injury in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sassuolo, Bologna announced.

Skorupski bit the bullet after getting hurt late in the game, denying a few shots and keeping his fifth clean sheet in the last seven games. He'll soon undergo tests to determine whether he'll have to miss some time. Federico Ravaglia would eventually take his place between the sticks.