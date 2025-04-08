Fantasy Soccer
Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Suffering from muscular issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Skorupski bowed out early versus Napoli due to a right adductor problem, Bologna relayed.

Skorupski subbed off shortly after coming out very aggressively to try stopping Frank Anguissa in the early going. He's poised to undergo exams to assess the extent of the injury. Federico Ravaglia would take over his duties if he were forced to spend time on the sidelines.

