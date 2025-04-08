Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Suffering from muscular issue
Skorupski bowed out early versus Napoli due to a right adductor problem, Bologna relayed.
Skorupski subbed off shortly after coming out very aggressively to try stopping Frank Anguissa in the early going. He's poised to undergo exams to assess the extent of the injury. Federico Ravaglia would take over his duties if he were forced to spend time on the sidelines.
