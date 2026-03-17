Lukasz Skorupski headshot

Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Will miss significant time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Skorupski has been diagnosed with a serious left biceps femoris strain and will be out for six to eight weeks, Bologna announced.

Skorupski will look to return for the very last matches of the season after suffering his second severe thigh problem of the year. Federico Ravaglia will resume being the starter and will be backed up by Massimo Pessina.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020