Lukasz Skorupski Injury: Will miss significant time
Skorupski has been diagnosed with a serious left biceps femoris strain and will be out for six to eight weeks, Bologna announced.
Skorupski will look to return for the very last matches of the season after suffering his second severe thigh problem of the year. Federico Ravaglia will resume being the starter and will be backed up by Massimo Pessina.
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