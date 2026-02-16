Lukasz Skorupski headshot

Lukasz Skorupski News: Allows one against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Skorupski made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Torino.

Skorupski would not keep a clean slate in net Sunday, making only one save while allowing a goal in the outing. This is now two straight games since his last clean sheet, with only three in 13 appearances this season. He will play in a midweek match against Brann in UEL play before returning to league action against Udinese on Monday.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
