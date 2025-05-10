Lukasz Skorupski News: Allows three against Milan
Skorupski had two saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 defeat against AC Milan.
Skorupski saw a tough match Friday, with the goalie allowing three goals past him while only making two saves. This marks his second straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at eight in 26 appearances this campaign. He will hope to see another within their two remaining matches, although he will not meet the 13 he saw last campaign.
