Lukasz Skorupski News: Available in cup game

Skorupski (thigh) returned to the bench in Tuesday's Coppa Italia match versus Empoli.

Skorupski shook off a thigh problem that sidelined him for two matches and wasn't rushed into the XI, as Bologna could manage a large lead and Federico Ravaglia has been serviceable in relief. He'll likely resume starting in the next couple of games. He has allowed four goals, made six saves and kept two clean sheets in his last six showings. Bologna will face Udinese away Monday.