Lukasz Skorupski News: Beaten three times in Inter clash
Skorupski had two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan.
Skorupski gave up more than two goals for the first time in the season, as his defense came apart late in the game. A couple of severe thigh injuries limited him to 28 appearances this year, during which he kept 11 clean sheets, surrendered 21 goals and made 55 saves.
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