Lukasz Skorupski News: Blanks Pisa on Monday
Skorupski made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.
Skorupski didn't have a ton of volume but was key in the win, stopping two clear-cut chances before his side scored. He hasn't conceded in four matches in a row, totaling nine saves and seven clearances in the process. Up next, Bologna will face Verona at home Sunday.
