Lukasz Skorupski News: Blanks Pisa on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Skorupski made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Skorupski didn't have a ton of volume but was key in the win, stopping two clear-cut chances before his side scored. He hasn't conceded in four matches in a row, totaling nine saves and seven clearances in the process. Up next, Bologna will face Verona at home Sunday.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
