Lukasz Skorupski News: Clean sheet against Udinese

Skorupski would earn himself a clean sheet Monday with his three saves against Udinese, helping his team to the win as well. That said, he now has a clean sheet in two straight outings, recording one in UEL against Brann. He will next face Brann again on Thursday before a league match against Pisa, in search of his fifth league clean sheet this season.