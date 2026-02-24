Lukasz Skorupski headshot

Lukasz Skorupski News: Clean sheet against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Skorupski registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Monday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

Skorupski would earn himself a clean sheet Monday with his three saves against Udinese, helping his team to the win as well. That said, he now has a clean sheet in two straight outings, recording one in UEL against Brann. He will next face Brann again on Thursday before a league match against Pisa, in search of his fifth league clean sheet this season.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020