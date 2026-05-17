Lukasz Skorupski News: Clean sheet in return
Skorupski recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Atalanta.
Skorupski didn't have too much work to do but keeping a clean sheet in his return is still impressive against a decent Atalanta attack. He will likely face more shots in the Serie A finale against league champions Inter Milan, who have scored 86 goals through 37 matches.
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