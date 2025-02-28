Lukasz Skorupski News: Concedes once versus Milan

Skorupski had three saves and one clearance and allowed one goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory against AC Milan.

Skorupski was beaten by Rafael Leao, who perforated the defense centrally and waltzed past him in a one-on-one, but swatted away a few shots throughout the game, setting the stage for his side's eventual comeback. He has kept two clean sheets, made eight saves and three clearances and surrendered four goals in his last five starts. Bologna will face Cagliari at home Sunday.