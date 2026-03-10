Lukasz Skorupski News: Concedes twice in loss

Skorupski had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Verona.

Skorupski made two saves and one clearance Sunday as Bologna fell in a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Verona. The performance breaks the veteran keeper's streak of four successive clean sheets across all competitions, over which he made nine saves and seven clearances. Skorupski's next test is likely to come Thursday when Bologna hosts Roma.