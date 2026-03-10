Lukasz Skorupski headshot

Lukasz Skorupski News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Skorupski had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Verona.

Skorupski made two saves and one clearance Sunday as Bologna fell in a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Verona. The performance breaks the veteran keeper's streak of four successive clean sheets across all competitions, over which he made nine saves and seven clearances. Skorupski's next test is likely to come Thursday when Bologna hosts Roma.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lukasz Skorupski See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020