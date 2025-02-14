Lukasz Skorupski News: Gives up two goals against Torino

Skorupski recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 victory versus Torino.

Skorupski was beaten by two point-blank efforts by Nikola Vlasic and Elijf Elmas as his defense wasn't on point in this one. He hadn't surrendered multiple goals in five games. He has kept two clean sheets, made four six saves and conceded four goals in his last five starts. Bologna will face Parma away next Saturday.