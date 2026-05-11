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Lukasz Skorupski News: Selected for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Skorupski (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Napoli.

Skorupski has finally recovered from a thigh injury after around two months out, as the goalie finds himself on the bench in his return. The keeper has maintained a starting role between injuries this season, as he hopes to reclaim that spot once more before the end of the campaign.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
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