Lukasz Skorupski News: Unbeaten in Lecce game

Skorupski had one save and one clearance and kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lecce.

Skorupski had just one save in the stalemate, but it was a key one as he denied Santiago Pierotti in a one-on-one situation in the early going. He has kept two clean sheets, made seven saves and conceded four goals in his last five appearances. Bologna will host Torino on Friday.