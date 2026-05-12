Lukasz Skorupski headshot

Lukasz Skorupski News: Unused in Napoli contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Skorupski (thigh) wasn't fielded in Monday's 3-2 win over Napoli.

Skorupski had a deputy role in his return from a significant thigh injury, as the coach continues to give an extended look to youngster Massimo Pessina. The hierarchy between the sticks will remain fluid in the last two fixtures, even though Skorupski has been the top option throughout the campaign.

Lukasz Skorupski
Bologna
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