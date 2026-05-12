Lukasz Skorupski News: Unused in Napoli contest
Skorupski (thigh) wasn't fielded in Monday's 3-2 win over Napoli.
Skorupski had a deputy role in his return from a significant thigh injury, as the coach continues to give an extended look to youngster Massimo Pessina. The hierarchy between the sticks will remain fluid in the last two fixtures, even though Skorupski has been the top option throughout the campaign.
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