Luke Harris News: Joins Wigan on loan

Harris has joined League One side Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan, the club announced.

Harris has spent recent seasons out on loan with Exeter City, Birmingham City, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, gaining experience across multiple clubs at this level, and this latest move reunites him with coach Gary Caldwell, under whom he played during his time at Exeter. Harris is expected to bring creativity in attacking midfield as he looks to build on his previous loan experience and establish himself as a regular contributor for Wigan this season.