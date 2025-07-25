Luke Harris News: Loaned to Oxford

Harris has been sent on loan to Oxford from Fulham, according to his parent club.

Harris spent the second hlaf of last season on loan with Exeter City and will depart on another loan, heading to Oxford in the Championship. He has only appeared four times for the first team back in the 2023/24 season, seemingly still with no role at the club. He will hope his loan spell earns him time with Fulham or he could be facing an exit from the club.