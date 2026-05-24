Luke O'Nien News: Assists in victory

O'Nien assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

O'Nien made the most of his first start in more than a month, helping create the chance for Trai Hume's goal by flicking on a long ball from the goalkeeper in the 25th minute. The experienced defender spent most of the campaign as a rotational option, finishing with 45 clearances, 11 tackles and nine interceptions across 864 minutes of league action. Despite a couple of appearances at full-back, he primarily featured in the middle of the defense.