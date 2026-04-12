Luke O'Nien headshot

Luke O'Nien News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

O'Nien recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

O'Nien kept his second clean sheet of the season Sunday, both of which have come in the last four matches. He made a season-high six clearances and intercepted one pass on the defensive end. He also added one off-target shot and one inaccurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action.

Luke O'Nien
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke O'Nien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke O'Nien See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
198 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Rotowire Staff
206 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
214 days ago