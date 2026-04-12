Luke O'Nien News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

O'Nien recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

O'Nien kept his second clean sheet of the season Sunday, both of which have come in the last four matches. He made a season-high six clearances and intercepted one pass on the defensive end. He also added one off-target shot and one inaccurate cross in his full 90 minutes of action.