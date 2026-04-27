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Luke Shaw Injury: Forced off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Shaw was unable to continue in Monday's match against Brentford after being treated for an apparent injury, per Tyrone Marshall of Manchester Evening News.

Shaw was replaced by Leny Yoro after a solid 73-minute outing at left-back. The experienced defender may now be dealing with a physical issue, but it remains to se seen if it will be serious enough to sideline him in upcoming contests. In addition to Yoro, Patrick Dorgu was on the bench against the Bees and could be a replacement candidate if Shaw is ruled out.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
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