Luke Shaw Injury: Not ready for Tuesday

Shaw (calf) is not an option for Tuesday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Luke is not ready yet."

Shaw has been training but is not yet ready for his return, as the defender will be left out Tuesday. That said, he still seems to be in a decent spot for a return in the near future after getting back in training this week. He will now look ahead to Sunday's Manchester Derby for his possible return after an absence dating back to early December.