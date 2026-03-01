Luke Shaw Injury: Off with foot injury

Shaw was forced off the field in the 24th minute of Sunday's match against Crystal Palace due to an apparent foot injury.

Shaw would be withdrawn before the 30 minute mark Sunday, with the defender suffering what appears to be a foot injury. This is something to monitor for the club, as they are without two central defenders already and could now be losing a full-back who leads their team in minutes played this campaign. Noussair Mazraoui was put on the field in his place, a potential replacement if he misses further time moving forward.