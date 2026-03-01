Luke Shaw headshot

Luke Shaw Injury: Off with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 9:17am

Shaw was forced off the field in the 24th minute of Sunday's match against Crystal Palace due to an illness.

Shaw would be withdrawn before the 30-minute mark Sunday, with the defender suffering what has been claimed as an illness. This is something to monitor for the club, as they do have a quick turnaround heading into a match against Newcastle on Wednesday. Noussair Mazraoui was put on the field in his place, a potential replacement if he misses further time moving forward.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
