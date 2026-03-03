Luke Shaw headshot

Luke Shaw Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Shaw (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, we're hoping so. We're working towards it. He wasn't feeling too good. We've still got a little bit of time before the game, and we will just have to see how he feels. So we'll obviously give him every chance. No, it wasn't injury, it's just he wasn't feeling too good. But we'll just have to see how he is today and tomorrow."

Shaw is going to face some testing and will be a late call for Wednesday, with the defender having been taken off the last field with an illness. The good news is he still does see another day to recover, definitely enough time to turn the corner and be deemed fit. He has been their starting left-back, so they should call him into the starting XI if fit, with Noussair Mazraoui a possible replacement.

Luke Shaw
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Shaw See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago