Luke Shaw Injury: Questionable with illness

Shaw (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, we're hoping so. We're working towards it. He wasn't feeling too good. We've still got a little bit of time before the game, and we will just have to see how he feels. So we'll obviously give him every chance. No, it wasn't injury, it's just he wasn't feeling too good. But we'll just have to see how he is today and tomorrow."

Shaw is going to face some testing and will be a late call for Wednesday, with the defender having been taken off the last field with an illness. The good news is he still does see another day to recover, definitely enough time to turn the corner and be deemed fit. He has been their starting left-back, so they should call him into the starting XI if fit, with Noussair Mazraoui a possible replacement.